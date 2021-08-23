Jonas Brothers requiring negative COVID test or proof of vaccination for upcoming tour

(WHTM) — Just days after Dead & Co. released similar measures, the Jonas Brothers are the second act stopping at Hersheypark Stadium to enact their own COVID protocols.

In a statement released on the band’s official Facebook page, the trio will be requiring either a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours or proof of vaccination in order to attend any show on their Remember This tour.

“We believe this is the best thing we can do for our fans, our hard-working crew, and the communities we’re visiting,” the statement said.

The Jonas Brothers will be in Hershey on September 24 at Hersheypark Stadium.

