GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Jordan Davis will be performing this summer at the Hollywood Casino’s iHeart Radio Summer Concert Series.

The country singer will be performing with many other artists at the Hollywood Casino in Grantville. Davis will take the stage on Friday, June 23.

Davis is known for his hit songs including “Buy Dirt” (feat. Luke Bryan), “Slow Dance in a Parking Lot,” and “Singles You Up.”

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, March 17 and you can click here for more information.

Sixteen other acts will be performing at the iHeart Radio Summer Concert Series at the Hollywood Casino this summer.