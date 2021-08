GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Journey concert scheduled for Sunday, August 22, at Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course’s myheroes Stage is postponed due to inclement weather.

The concert, part of the Hollywood Outdoor Concert Series, will now be held on Tuesday, August 24, at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m.

All tickets purchased for Sunday’s concert will be valid for the new date.

More information can be found on Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course’s website.