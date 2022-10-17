PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The famous rock band Journey will bring its 2023 Freedom tour to Pennsylvania next year. The band will be making two stops in Pennsylvania, kicking off its tour in Allentown.

Special guest Toto will be joining Journey on their tour next year.

Journey will perform at the PPL Center in Allentown on Feb. 4, 2023. Later in their tour, Journey will stop in State College to perform at the Bryce Jordan Center on March 3, 2023.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, Oct. 21, at 10 a.m.

This year marks Journey’s 50th anniversary.