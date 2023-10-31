(WHTM) — The disco and funk group KC and the Sunshine Band are making a stop in Hershey this winter.

The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Hershey Theatre on Saturday, February 3, 2024.

The group was first founded in 1973 and their music can be described as a mix of R&B and funk, with a hint of a Latin percussion groove. They’re known for their hits including “Get Down Tonight,” “That’s The Way (I Like It)” and “Shake Your Booty.”

Since their beginnings, the band has sold over 100 million records, received nine GRAMMY nominations, and won three GRAMMY Awards and an American Music Award.

50 years after its founding, the band still plays about 100 live shows annually, according to show organizers. They perform across the country and internationally in Europe, Australia, and South America.

Tickets to see the Hershey show can be purchased online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

More information is also available on the band’s website: www.HeyKCSB.com.