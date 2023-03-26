(WHTM) — Six years after the release of her 2017 album Meaning of Life, season one American Idol Winner Kelly Clarkson announced the name of her tenth studio album on Sunday, March 26.

Clarkson announced in a video that a new album will be called Chemistry. Clarkson stated that she has been working on the project for three years and was not sure she was even going to release the record.

“This album is really the arc of a whole relationship, it has the good, the bad, and the ugly thing going on,” Clarkson said in the video. “I was trying to find a word that really described the whole thing,” she added. The album is allegedly going to center around the relationship between Clarkson and ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock back in June 2020 after being married for seven years. Clarkson cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and requested that she not be required to pay Blackstock spousal support, the Associated Press stated.

“Chemistry can be a really cool, amazing, sexy fun thing. But it can also be very bad for you. That is why I named it Chemistry. I thought it was the perfect title to describe the entire album” Clarkson said speaking about the album’s title.

Clarkson did not give a date on when the record will be released, but did say that new music will be coming out from the album “very soon”.