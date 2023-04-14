(WHTM) — On Friday, April 14, three-time Grammy award-winning artist Kelly Clarkson released her first songs off her tenth studio album entitled chemistry.

The songs, titled mine and me, give fans a first taste of what the highly anticipated album will sound like.

Album cover for ‘chemistry’ (Courtesy of Atlantic Records)

“Having chemistry with someone is an incredible, and overwhelming, feeling. It’s like you have no choice in the matter. You are just drawn to each other. This can be good or bad. This album takes you down every path that chemistry could lead you down,” Clarkson said regarding the album’s meaning.

The two songs are meant to complement and contrast each other, according to Clarkson’s label Atlantic Records. The first song, mine, speaks on “craving karmic retribution” with lyrics such as “go ahead and break my heart, that’s fine”, according to Atlantic Records.

The other single entitled me is described as a “triumphant anthem of self-empowerment”, by Atlantic Records. The song was co-written with Grammy-nominated artist GAYLE.

“We decided to release mine and me at the same time because I didn’t want to release just one song to represent an entire album or relationship. There are many stages of grief and loss on this album. Each song is a different stage and emotional state,” Clarkson said.

Clarkson also announced the release date for the highly anticipated album, which will be on Friday, June 23. She will also be holding a limited Las Vegas engagement entitled chemistry…an intimate night with Kelly Clarkson, which debuts on July 28. Tickets for the concerts can be found here.

Below is the setlist of chemistry, provided by Atlantic Records.

skip this part mine high road me down to you chemistry favorite kind of high magic lighthouse rock hudson my mistake red flag collector i hate love ( feat. Steve Martin) that’s right (feat. Sheila E.)

Clarkson has sold more than 25 million albums and 40 million singles worldwide.