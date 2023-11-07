(WHTM) — Kenny Chesney has announced the dates for his 2024 Sun Goes Down Tour. On the 18-date stadium tour, the country superstar will make two stops in Pennsylvania.

The first Pennsylvania stop will be at Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium on June 1. The second Pennsylvania date will be on June 8 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Along with Kenny Chesney, the multiple GRAMMY-winning Zac Brown Band, 2023 CMA Song of the Year and New Artist nominee Megan Maroney, and “When The Sun Goes Down” duet partner and artist Uncle Kracker will be also performing.

In a statement announcing the tour, Chesney explained his reasoning behind choosing its name.

“I wanted a name that suggested – obviously – when all the good stuff starts to happen. The one thing I’ve learned about No Shoes Nation and these stadium shows is they start the good times early and they just keep it going,” he said. “But we all know, when the sun goes down, that’s when people really get loose and enjoy themselves.

The tour will launch on April 20 at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium and close on August 23 at Foxborough, Massachusetts’s Gillette Stadium.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 17.