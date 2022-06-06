HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — On the second leg of his Reality Check Tour, comedian Kevin Hart will be making a stop at the GIANT Center on Saturday, October 8.

The full tour includes 70 different dates with 19 new shows just announced in North America, including a stop in Philadelphia.

Get the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and politics from the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign-up today!

Tickets can be purchased through the Hershey Entertainment website by clicking here, or through Ticketmaster by clicking here.

According to the release, the event will be a phone-free experience. Phones brought into the venue will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be reopened at the end of the event.