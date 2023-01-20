HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The “KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour” will be coming to the Giant Center this summer.

KIDZ BOP, a music band for kids, announced on Friday that they will be traveling to 37 cities across the U.S. and Canada this summer.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m. The group will be at the Giant Center on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.

There will be four new KIDZ BOP Kids, including Jackson, Kiya, Shila, and Tyler.

The performances will include top hits from their most recent album, “KIDZ BOP 2023.”

The group will perform hits including:

Harry Styles’ “Late Night Talking”

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero”

Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habit”

And more!

The show will have new songs, new choreography, special effects, and the return of the Daddy Dance Off, which will give dads the chance to show off their best moves on stage.