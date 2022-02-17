Knoebels announces opening date for 2022, offers hiring incentives

ELYSBURG, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Knoebels Amusement Resort has announced its opening date for 2022.

In a post on its Facebook page, Knoebels alerted the public it will be opening Saturday, April 30 at noon.

In addition, Knoebels is also hiring for the upcoming season. The park is offering increased wages and a new bonus program. You can find more on its employment opportunities on the jobs section of their website.

According to its website, Knoebels Amusement Resort is the largest free-admission amusement park in America.

For more information you can visit Knoebels Amusement Resort’s website.