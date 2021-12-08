Lancaster’s Fulton Theatre shows off long-awaited renovations

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Fulton Theatre in Lancaster is making waves with its newest renovations.

It was a multi-million dollar construction project that was years in the making. The project expanded the lobby of the historic building, from a capacity of 300 guests to just about 1,000. Of all the renovations, the bathrooms have been the most appreciated, with the ground floor gaining 27 bathrooms. The main stage also got an automation package of lighting and sound.

“Our patrons are so happy to see this beautiful space into the present and take advantage of the amenities and just to see the theatre again is a joy for all of us,” Donor Relations Director Nicole Hackman said.

The musical adaptation of Cinderella is currently playing at the theatre.