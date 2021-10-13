Late ‘Scooby-Doo’ and ‘The Jetsons’ animator’s artwork to be showcased in Mechanicsburg

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular animator’s art is coming to the Midstate for a special gallery.

Artwork from the late Ron Campbell featuring The Beatles, Scooby-Doo, The Jetsons and more will be featured at the Pure Gallery in Mechanicsburg. Campbell is known to bring to life lovable characters like Popeye and Beetle Bailey to life during the golden age of Saturday morning cartoons.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

He passed away in January but left tons of artwork behind. The exhibit will run from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7.