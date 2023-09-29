FAIRFIELD, Pa. (WHTM) — Liberty Mountain Resort recently announced that it will be hosting its first annual Liberty Wine Festival this October.

The first annual Liberty Wine Festival is being done in partnership with the Pennsylvania Wine Association. According to Liberty Mountain Resort, the festival will be taking place at the resort’s festival grounds from Oct. 14 – 15 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

“The Pennsylvania Wine Association is excited to partner with Liberty Mountain Resort to bring the inaugural Liberty Wine Festival,” Scott Neely, Board President of the Pennsylvania Wine Association said. “This new event featuring Pennsylvania wineries, food pairings, and the Liberty Mountain backdrop is a perfect event to celebrate fall.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This new event is going to feature a wide range of Pennsylvania wines for guests to try, which include:

“I am excited to announce our first annual Liberty Wine Festival, a celebration of the year-round experiences we offer at Liberty Mountain, and an opportunity to bring the community together to celebrate everything our community has to offer,” General Manager Chris Blackwell said. “The mountains and the autumn leaves will be the perfect backdrop to experience and appreciate wines made right here in Pennsylvania. With historic Gettysburg just a short drive away, visitors can also experience a part of history, from battlefield tours, museums, and local shops. We invite everyone to join us for the weekend and enjoy a fall getaway.”

According to Liberty Mountain Resort, in addition to vast wine options, admission to the festival will also include souvenir wine glasses, wine samples, live music, wine seminars, and complimentary wine check service for on-site wine purchases.

Several dining options will also be available for guests at The BBQ Deck, McKees Tavern, and Eagle and The Owl. According to Liberty Mountain Resort, live music performances by Press Strings and Jonathan Sloane Trio will take place on Saturday and performances by Hunter Root Band and Kelly Bell Band will be held on Sunday.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the first annual Liberty Wine Festival, you can click here. It should be noted that guests who purchase their tickets in advance will save $25 per ticket and Designated Driver tickets will be available at the front gate for $20.

According to Liberty Mountain Resort, the festival is only open to guests 21 years or older. Liberty Mountain Resort is located on 78 Country Club Trail and their festival grounds can be found at the base of the ski lodge.