(WHTM) – Storms and high wind speeds can cause power outages in your area. It’s best to stay inside and stay safe during a bad storm.
abc27 has compiled a list of activities to do if your power goes out for a period of time.
Board Games – Board games can take the whole families worries away during a power outage. Here are a few of my favorite board games:
- Risk
- Clue
- Life
- Monopoly
Card Games – If board games aren’t your style then card games could be the answer. Some card games to try are:
- UNO
- Blackjack
- Apples to Apples
- Go Fish
- Rummy
- WAR
- Magic Card Tricks are also an option
Charades – Having friends over or just want to stay active and get the storm off your mind? Charades can cause havoc amongst teammates. Charade topic ideas are:
- Movie Titles
- Superhero
- Sports
- Romantic Comedy
- Sci-Fi
- Song Titles
- Today’s Country
- 80’s Rock
- 90’s Hip Hop
- Disco
- Items around the house
- Toothbrush
- Cups
- Bed
- Blender
Trivia – Want to test the knowledge of you friends or family? Here is your chance to team-up or have a free for all trivia battle! My favorite topics are:
- The Office
- Harry Potter
- Sports (Choose sport)
- Star Wars
- Countries Flags
Other activates to do are:
- Tic-Tac-Toe
- Hangman
- Puzzles
- Arts and Crafts
- Create comics
- Play-Doh
- Free drawing
- Create paintings
- Exercise
- SLEEP