(WHTM) – Storms and high wind speeds can cause power outages in your area. It’s best to stay inside and stay safe during a bad storm.

abc27 has compiled a list of activities to do if your power goes out for a period of time.

Board Games – Board games can take the whole families worries away during a power outage. Here are a few of my favorite board games:

  • Risk
  • Clue
  • Life
  • Monopoly

Card Games – If board games aren’t your style then card games could be the answer. Some card games to try are:

  • UNO
  • Blackjack
  • Apples to Apples
  • Go Fish
  • Rummy
  • WAR
  • Magic Card Tricks are also an option

Charades – Having friends over or just want to stay active and get the storm off your mind? Charades can cause havoc amongst teammates. Charade topic ideas are:

  • Movie Titles
    • Superhero
    • Sports
    • Romantic Comedy
    • Sci-Fi
  • Song Titles
    • Today’s Country
    • 80’s Rock
    • 90’s Hip Hop
    • Disco
  • Items around the house
    • Toothbrush
    • Cups
    • Bed
    • Blender

Trivia – Want to test the knowledge of you friends or family? Here is your chance to team-up or have a free for all trivia battle! My favorite topics are:

  • The Office
  • Harry Potter
  • Sports (Choose sport)
  • Star Wars
  • Countries Flags

Other activates to do are:

  • Tic-Tac-Toe
  • Hangman
  • Puzzles
  • Arts and Crafts
    • Create comics
    • Play-Doh
    • Free drawing
    • Create paintings
  • Exercise
  • SLEEP