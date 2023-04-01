(WHTM) – Storms and high wind speeds can cause power outages in your area. It’s best to stay inside and stay safe during a bad storm.

abc27 has compiled a list of activities to do if your power goes out for a period of time.

Board Games – Board games can take the whole families worries away during a power outage. Here are a few of my favorite board games:

Risk

Clue

Life

Monopoly

Card Games – If board games aren’t your style then card games could be the answer. Some card games to try are:

UNO

Blackjack

Apples to Apples

Go Fish

Rummy

WAR

Magic Card Tricks are also an option

Charades – Having friends over or just want to stay active and get the storm off your mind? Charades can cause havoc amongst teammates. Charade topic ideas are:

Movie Titles Superhero Sports Romantic Comedy Sci-Fi

Song Titles Today’s Country 80’s Rock 90’s Hip Hop Disco

Items around the house Toothbrush Cups Bed Blender



Trivia – Want to test the knowledge of you friends or family? Here is your chance to team-up or have a free for all trivia battle! My favorite topics are:

The Office

Harry Potter

Sports (Choose sport)

Star Wars

Countries Flags

Other activates to do are: