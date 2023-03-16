PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Spring is almost upon us here in the Keystone State, and that means more people will be enjoying the warm weather. It also means that amusement parks will be reopening their gates for fun and thrills for the 2023 season.
abc27 has created a list of the opening days and hours of amusement and theme parks across Pennsylvania.
Hersheypark
- Address: 100 Hersheypark Dr, Hershey, PA 17033
- Opening Day: Saturday, April 1.
- Opening Day Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- More information can be found here.
Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom
- Address: 4000 Dorney Park Rd, Allentown, PA 18104
- Opening Day: Friday, May 12.
- Opening Day Hours 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- More information can be found here.
Dutch Wonderland
- Address: 2249 E Lincoln Hwy, Lancaster, PA 17602
- Opening Day: Saturday, April 1.
- Opening day Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- More information can be found here.
Knoebels Amusement Resort
- Address: 391 Knoebels Blvd, Elysburg, PA 17824
- Opening Day: Saturday, April 29
- Opening Day: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- More information can be found here
Sesame Place
- Address: 100 Sesame Rd, Langhorne, PA 19047
- Opening day: Saturday, March 25
- Opening Day Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- More information can be found here
Kennywood
- Address: 4800 Kennywood Blvd, West Mifflin, PA 15122
- Opening Day: Saturday, April 22
- Opening Day Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- More information can be found here.
Lakemont Park
- Address: 700 Park Ave, Altoona, PA 16602
- Opening Day (For rides) Saturday, May 6
- Opening day Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- More information can be found here.
DelGrosso’s Amusement Park
- Address: 4352 E Pleasant Valley Blvd, Tipton, PA 16684
- Opening Day: Saturday, May 20.
- Opening Day Hours: 11 a.m to 7 p.m
- More information can be found here
Idlewild
- Address: 2574 Lincoln Hwy, Ligonier, PA 15658
- Opening Day: Saturday, May 20
- Opening Day Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- More information can be found here.