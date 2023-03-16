PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Spring is almost upon us here in the Keystone State, and that means more people will be enjoying the warm weather. It also means that amusement parks will be reopening their gates for fun and thrills for the 2023 season.

abc27 has created a list of the opening days and hours of amusement and theme parks across Pennsylvania.

Hersheypark

Address: 100 Hersheypark Dr, Hershey, PA 17033 Opening Day: Saturday, April 1. Opening Day Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. More information can be found here.



Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom

Address: 4000 Dorney Park Rd, Allentown, PA 18104 Opening Day: Friday, May 12. Opening Day Hours 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. More information can be found here.



Dutch Wonderland

Address: 2249 E Lincoln Hwy, Lancaster, PA 17602 Opening Day: Saturday, April 1. Opening day Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. More information can be found here.



Knoebels Amusement Resort

Address: 391 Knoebels Blvd, Elysburg, PA 17824 Opening Day: Saturday, April 29 Opening Day: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. More information can be found here



Sesame Place

Address: 100 Sesame Rd, Langhorne, PA 19047 Opening day: Saturday, March 25 Opening Day Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information can be found here



Kennywood

Address: 4800 Kennywood Blvd, West Mifflin, PA 15122 Opening Day: Saturday, April 22 Opening Day Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. More information can be found here.



Lakemont Park

Address: 700 Park Ave, Altoona, PA 16602 Opening Day (For rides) Saturday, May 6 Opening day Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. More information can be found here.



DelGrosso’s Amusement Park

Address: 4352 E Pleasant Valley Blvd, Tipton, PA 16684 Opening Day: Saturday, May 20. Opening Day Hours: 11 a.m to 7 p.m More information can be found here



Idlewild