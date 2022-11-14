PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Lizzo announced on Monday that she will be bringing her 2023 “Special 2our” to Pennsylvania next year.

Lizzo will be performing in Pittsburgh at the PPG Paints Arean on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Tickets can be found here and will go on sale to the public on Friday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m.

Lizzo will be bringing special guest Latto with her on her tour. This will be the second leg of her North American tour.

She will also be making a stop close by in Baltimore at the CFG Bank Arena on May 9.