Midstate woman lands role in Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’

(WHTM) — It’s been a long wait for Camp Hill native Lauren Leach.

In 2018, she landed her first big professional job as a dancer in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story. She wrapped the movie two years ago, but its release was put on hold during the pandemic.

West Side Story is finally in theaters now, and Leach couldn’t be happier.

Leach is featured in the film as a dancer for the “Jets” gang. She began dancing locally at the age of nine, but moved to New York City at age 16 to train at The Joffrey Ballet School.

Leach stopped by Daybreak to talk about her love of dance, how she was given the opportunity to audition for the movie, what it was like to work for Spielberg and what’s next for her. Watch the video to learn more.