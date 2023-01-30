HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Country singer Luke Bryan announced that he will be bringing his 2023 tour to Hershey this summer.

Bryan will be bringing the “Country On Tour” tour to Hersheypark Stadium on July 13.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m., you can click here for more information.

The upcoming tour will feature artists such as Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Jon Langston, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, Hailey Whitters, and DJ Rock.

“Artists get into the business to make music and perform it for the fans,” shared Luke. “Leaving it all out on that stage is what it’s all about for me. I’m excited to support and have so many talented new artists along for the ride this year. It’s one of the most rewarding parts of our job.

Bryan will also be making a stop at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Pittsburgh on Aug. 18.

Other shows coming to Hersheypark Stadium this year include Morgan Wallen, Blink-182, and Lynyrd Skynyrd.