UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Heads up Happy Valley, Luke Combs is coming to Beaver Stadium as part of his Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour.

The two-time reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year announced 25 additional tour dates on Tuesday with the stop at Penn State scheduled for April 27, 2024. In addition to Combs, Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker, and Colby Acuff will be special guests.

“We are thrilled to have Luke Combs make the iconic Beaver Stadium part of his Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour in 2024,” Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Patrick Kraft, said. “Not only is this a tremendous way to showcase our stadium but will also provide an economic impact for our community and local businesses. We know the combination of this unique opportunity and it being Luke’s only concert in the state of Pennsylvania in 2024 that his fans will show up and make this one of the biggest concerts in the country! In addition to having the greatest game day environment in college football, we hope this marks first of many concerts and other major events that we will host in the iconic Beaver Stadium in the coming years.”

Tickets will be available for pre-sale starting Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 4 p.m. followed by general sale tickets on Friday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. Combs’ official fan club, The Bootleggers, will have early access to the tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Aug. 23. Citi card members will receive early access on Thursday, Aug. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., through Citi Entertainment.

T-Mobile customers will also receive exclusive access to preferred tickets, even if the show is sold out. Those customers can get reserved tickets 30 days before each show at first-day prices. More information about T-Mobile’s deal can be found on its website.

Combs recently released his latest album, Gettin’ Old, in March, which follows up his Growin’ Up album from 2022 which received critical acclaim and praise from the New York Times and Billboard.

Combs’ “Fast Car”, which is a new version of Tracy Chapman’s Grammy-winning song, has spent five consecutive weeks at #1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay Chart. This is Combs’ 16th consecutive #1 single at country radio, which his another record for the artist.