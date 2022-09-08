PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Country artist Luke Combs will be bringing his 2023 World Tour to Philadelphia next summer!

Combs will be making a stop at Lincoln Financial Field on July 29, 2023. He will also be making another stop in Pennsylvania a little earlier in the year. You can see him in Pittsburgh at the Acrisure Stadium (formally known as Heinz Field) on April 29, 2023.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 16, 2022. You can click here for presale information.

Special guests Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Cobb will be joining Combs on his tour.