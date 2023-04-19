YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Madagascar the Musical is coming to the Appell Center in York on Friday, May 5.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming families from our community and beyond to the theatre for Madagascar the Musical – – perhaps some of our younger guests for the first time,” says Appell Center President & CEO, Todd Fogdall. “It will certainly be great fun to see these favorite characters live on stage.”

Madagascar the Musical is based on DreamWorks’ animated motion picture.

Families of all ages are welcome to attend. You’ll have no choice but to “Move it, Move It” with the upbeat music and outlandish characters.

Tickets are on sale now and can be found on the Appell Center website or by calling 717-846-1111.