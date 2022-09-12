YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — If you’re a film lover and are looking to unite with over 100,000 other film enthusiasts, you might want to make sure you’re at the 25th Annual MANHATTAN SHORT Film Festival in York.

This festival will screen at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts’ Capitol Theatre on Saturday, September 24 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and on Sunday, September 25 at 3 p.m.

The Film Festival’s final selections will be screen simultaneously across the world during a one-week period. The Best Film and Best Actor awards will be determined by ballots that are cast by the audiences at each participating venue. Each film will be Oscar-qualified by virtue of their selection by MANHATTAN SHORT.

The Final Ten finalists are from eight countries, with films from Scotland, Czech & Slovakia, Spain, Australia, Finland and Lebanon, France, and the USA. There were a total of 870 submissions from 70 countries.

These short films all focus on the theme of how people deal with adversity.

The MANHATTAN SHORT Final Ten are:

“Don vs Lightning” (Scotland) “Love Dad” (Czech & Slovakia0 “Save the Bees” (USA) “The ‘Treatment'” (Spain) “Freefall” (France) “Fetish” (USA) “Freedom Swimmer” (Australia) “The Blanket” (Finland) “Warsha” (Lebanon) “The Big Green” (France)

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The winner will be announced on Monday, October 3 at 10 a.m.

These films become Oscar-qualified, which means they will be automatically eligible for an Academy Award nomination by screening for a week at the Area CineLounge in Hollywood in the county of Los Angeles from September 23 to September 29.