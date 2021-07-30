Manheim Central student’s art work to be displayed at Hershey Gardens

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County teenager’s art is being displayed at Hershey gardens.

17-year-old Joseph Roach is inspired by nature. He was diagnosed with ADHD and Autism at five years old. The Manheim Central High School Junior says his special needs have given him special abilities. He likes to draw with pen and also creates abstract pour art and says having his artwork displayed is a great feeling.

“It’s pretty huge and there’s not a lot of kids that are at this point in life right now. I’m hoping to give them inspiration to do something like this,” Roach said.

Roach’s artwork will be on display at the Hershey Gardens this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.