Mariah Carey first artist on billboard 100 for four decades

Singer Mariah Carey has been atop Billboard’s Hot 100 chart at least once every decade for the past 40 years.

She’s now the first artist to have at least one number one hit in four consecutive decades.

Her 1994 song “All I want for Christmas is you” just spent its third week at number one and since the most recently-released chart is dated January fourth, 2020, it means she already has a chart-topper in the next decade.

Carey has had number one hits in the ’90s, the 00’s, the 10’s and now the 20’s.

Usher, Christina Aguilera, and Britney Spears can tie Carey if they get a number one song in the next 10 years.

It is Carey’s nineteenth number one song.