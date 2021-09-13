Marvel Studio releases trailer for new Disney+ ‘Hawkeye’ miniseries

(WHTM) — Marvel fans have seen Wanda’s idyllic life in Westview, Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s global adventures, and Loki’s journey in a new timeline.

Now, on Nov. 24, fans will also get to see Hawkeye, played by Jeremy Renner, team up with another Marvel comic’s archer, Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld, to confront enemies from his past so he can get home in time for Christmas.

See the teaser trailer released on Monday, Sept. 13, for the new Disney+ miniseries below!