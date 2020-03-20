Medical dramas donating supplies from set to real-life emergency responders

They may only play doctors and firefighters on TV but the supplies on medical dramas are definitely real and some shows are donating them to local emergency services in need.

A show about firefighters in Seattle called “Station 19,” donated about 300 N-95 masks to help real firefighters in California during the coronavirus outbreak.

Other shows are also getting in on the action include “Grey’s Anatomy”, “The Resident” and “The Good Doctor” all donated supplies from the set, including gloves, gowns, and masks.