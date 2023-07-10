GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Heavy metal band Megadeth will be coming to a Lebanon County casino in September.

Megadeth along with the band Biohazard will be at the Hollywood Casino on Friday, Sept. 15 as part of the Hollywood Outdoor Concert Series, which is an outdoor party atmosphere with food, drinks, games, and more.

The band’s newest album The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! was released last September and Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m.

More information about the concert series can be found by clicking here.