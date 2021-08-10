Midstate comic author and artist create homeless veteran superhero, donate proceeds to charities

(WHTM) — A comic book for charity. I caught up with the local author and artists behind Invisible, set to be released soon.

The comic is about Mac, a superhero homeless veteran.

“My words are just supposed to inspire this incredible artwork,” Invisible’s author, Pat Lamarche said.

Mac is the main character of Invisible. He’s a Vietnam veteran who also helps out during the Iraq War and then becomes homeless. His superpower, his “invisibility.” “Which is basically a play on the fact that homelessness is invisible. We walk by it all the time,” Lamarche said. And Mac’s walk leads him to save children.

“A really bad thing happens at this truck stop and Mac is the hero that fixes it,” Lamarche said. But that’s not the only reason he’s a superhero. “He’s a hero for serving and he’s a good role model because he doesn’t let, although he’s experiencing homelessness right now, it hasn’t changed him completely. He’s still a good person inside,” Invisible artist, Jason Seaux said.

Everyone involved in the creation of this comic book has parents who are veterans. So no surprise, Invisible will come out on Veteran’s Day.

“The most important thing when you’re experiencing something is to see yourself in literature or on TV I think, some form of media says yeah you’re normal, let’s validate you right now. So what we would like to do is we would like to get these books into the VA clinics around the country,” Lamarche said.

All the proceeds will go to charity, including organizations like Central Pennsylvania’s Operation Veterans’ Hope. To pre-order the comic book or make a donation, you can visit Invisible’s site here.