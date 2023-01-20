MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) — A few theatres in the Midstate are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the classic movie “Groundhog Day.”

Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to Regal Theatres, the showings of the movie are only occurring in select theatres throughout the country.

In the Midstate, the two Regal Theatres that are showing the movie are:

Regal Harrisburg: Located at 1500 Caughey Drive in Harrisburg

Regal Manor: Located at 1246 Millersville Pike in Lancaster

Both theatres are showing the movie at 7 p.m.

The movie was originally released in theatres in 1993. It stars Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell, and many other actors, the movie follows a weatherman who finds himself inexplicably living the same day over and over again.