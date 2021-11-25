Midstate woman helps people get organized, to be featured on A&E show ‘Hoarders’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — For many people, cleaning and organizing are chores, but not for Carolina Harvey.

“I really love helping people and I’ve had a knack for organizing since I was young,” said Carolina Harvey, owner of Cure the Clutter.

Harvey learned about the act of service while she was a student at Milton Hershey School.

“I think as Milton Hershey students, we really want to show him that what he did was worth it, you know? We want to kind of live up to that heart of service that he has,” Harvey said.

In 2008, Harvey started her own business, Cure the Clutter. She helps businesses, nonprofits and people get organized. As time went on, she started working with hoarders, people who accumulate items and can’t seem to get rid of them.

“People are letting you into their private spaces, I do not take that lightly, I know that is very difficult for people to do,” Harvey said.

Harvey’s work caught the eye of the A&E television show, “Hoarders,” which profiles people living with a hoarding disorder.

“After filming four episodes, they asked me to be the clean-up expert,” Harvey said.

While filming, Harvey spends four days cleaning. A lot of the work is physical, but also emotional.

“I have had an opportunity to be able to help people in ways that I don’t think I ever thought I would be able to help them, so, encouraging them, being compassionate, kind of loving them through the hurt, and struggles they’re going through has been an honor,” Harvey said.