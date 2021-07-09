Midstaters excited not just for Luke Bryan, but also for another step towards normal

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Concerts are back! Thousands turned out for one on Friday night in Hershey.

Luke Bryan was the first performer to welcome a full capacity crowd at Hersheypark Stadium on Friday. While the weather was challenging at times, one thing was clear, people are excited to get back to big events.

“We are moms in minivans and we are here to see Luke. Super excited!” Angie Smith said. She was one of the many fans flocking to see Luke Bryan at the first big event in the Midstate since the pandemic.

“You feel like a kid again, you know what I mean? It’s like a kid in a candy store. You just, it’s right there. We took it. We saw it online and were like, let’s do this,” Whitney Aynardi said.

People are just ready to hit play again. “And I’m talking about sunrise, sunburn, sunset, repeat. You know what I mean?” Matthew Foster said.

Even the downpour couldn’t dampen the mood. I asked some fans, “The rain doesn’t bother you guys?” “Not one bit. It feels good, we live for this,” Kaleigh Roehrig said.

News delivered to your inbox: subscribe to abc27’s daily newsletter

Because Luke Bryan himself said it best, rain is a good thing, and the vaccine is a good thing too. “Honestly this is the reason I got vaccinated because we can do fun stuff like this. Obviously, there’s going to be a lot of people here tonight and it makes me feel safe that I am vaccinated,” Brandon Vocco said.

Double dosed and double the enthusiasm. “We missed out on so much last year, so the excitement and the energy, I’m assuming and I’m hoping that it’s going to be twice as good this year because we missed so much,” Megan Rittenbaugh said.

The weight of the pandemic isn’t lost on fans like Megan Brandt who lost her mom to COVID complications but says it’s that loss that’s encouraging her to take advantage of moments like these. “Even through that significant loss, she’s still a constant reminder each day. She is letting us know to live our life, to know not every day is promised,” Brandt said.

Hersheypark Stadium is back at full capacity and has a whole lineup of shows just like this one happening all summer long.