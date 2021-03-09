Milton Hershey student projects to be seen at Hersheypark in April

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Students at Milton Hershey School have created projects that can be seen at Chocolate-town when Hersheypark opens for the season on April 2, 2021.

This opportunity has been made possible through the Hershey Project Pathways program. Students at Milton Hershey learn about careers from mentors at Hershey Entertainment and Resorts and then provide their own insight and help.

The students have refurbished a mini lighthouse, an antique car and have helped design the children’s menu at the Chocolatier Restaurant. They’ve also helped with flower displays around the Hersheypark exhibits.

“We learn a lot in class about the industry, but actually get to see it. It helps me to understand what kind of things I need to think about, what skills I need to be able to effectively run and plan opening a restaurant,” MHS student Vanessa Frimpong said.

About two dozen students take part in the collaborative program.