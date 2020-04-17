Live Now
Minnesota sophomore wins “Jeopardy!” College Championship

This image released by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows host Alex Trebek, center left, and Nibir Sarma, center right, a sophomore from Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Sarma has become the first winner of the “Jeopardy!” College Championship. Pictured at left is second place winner Tyler Combs, a senior at Indiana University who won $50,000 and third place winner Xiaoke Ying, a sophomore at the University of Southern California who came in third and took home $25,000. Sarma won the two-week tournament in an episode airing Friday night, earning $100,000 and a berth against regular “Jeopardy!” winners in the annual Tournament of Champions. (Jeopardy Productions Inc. via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nibir Sarma has become the first winner of the “Jeopardy!” College Championship from the University of Minnesota.

Sarma, a sophomore from Eden Prairie, Minnesota, won the two-week tournament in an episode airing Friday night, earning $100,000 and a berth against regular “Jeopardy!” winners in the annual Tournament of Champions.

Sarma beat second-place finisher Tyler Combs, a senior at Indiana University who wins $50,000 and Xiaoke Ying, a sophomore at the University of Southern California who came in third and took home $25,000.

Sarma, a chemical engineering major, became the first winner of the tournament from a public university since 2014.

“I’m so proud and happy to represent the state of Minnesota, and also represent students at large public universities who sort of get viewed in a different way than, say, some private colleges,” Sarma said in a statement. “I really love representing my hometown college and my community.”

