HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – WWE’s Monday Night RAW is coming to the Giant Center in Hershey on Monday, May 22, starting at 7:30 p.m.

What will happen at Monday Night RAW? Will the bloodline appear on the red brand coming over from Smackdown? Who will Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn’s partner be when they take on Imperium in a six-man tag match?

WWE is advertising the following to be at Monday Night RAW on May 22; Cody Rhoades, Rhea Ripley, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, the Intercontinental Champion Gunther, and the Undisputed Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Currently, there is one match announced for the show. That match is Imperium facing off against the Undisputed Tag Team Champs Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and a partner of their choice.

Who will join Sami and Kevin in taking on the Imperium?

Matt Riddle (a Pennsylvania native) is an option as Riddle has fought alongside Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in the past. Riddle also just lost the Battle Royal match to see who is the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship due to Imperium intervening and costing Riddle the match.

My sleeper choices are Shinsuke Nakamura, Xavier Woods, and Mustafa Ali. Woods has recently had a match with Intercontinental Champion Gunther which he lost. Wood later had a backstage interview expressing his frustrations, what better way to get revenge on Gunther and Imperium than joining Kevin and Sami?

Nakamura recently came back to WWE TV and has a ton of momentum. He just defeated the Miz this past Monday and currently doesn’t have a rivalry anywhere. If Nakamura joined Kevin and Sami and helped them take down Imperium could this eventually lead to a title match with Gunther?

Ali just won the Battle Royal to become the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship and could be looking to get his hands on Gunther before Night of Champions.

My “this will never happen but I wish” picks are Drew McIntyre and Jey Uso. Jey has been noticing the way Roman is acting. This became visible to the Uso’s when Paul announced that Roman and Solo will fight for the Tag Team Championships over the Uso’s. Jey had to prevent Jimmy from fighting Roman but could Main Event Jey Uso be seen soon?

Drew hasn’t been seen since Wrestlemania. Rumors of him leaving WWE after being unhappy with the company came to an end when he was drafted to RAW, but Drew has yet to be seen on the red brand. What better way to have Drew come back than to take on Gunther and Imperium?

Cody Rhoades and Brock Lesnar come face to face.

WWE also announced this past Monday Night RAW that Cody and Brock will come face to face under one roof one more time before Night of Champions.

Cody and Brock have been feuding for around a month now and also had a battle in Puerto Rico at the Backlash Premium Live Event. Cody would pick up the victory at Backlash via a pin but Brock would attack Cody (during the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament) on RAW because Brock believed it was a ‘cheap’ victory.

My prediction is Cody will come out and have another phenomenal promo which leads to him getting Brock to come out. Brock will attack Cody leading to security and other wrestlers coming out to stop the two. The classic contract signing turning into a fight, although this won’t be a contract signing.

Becky and Trish will have a contract signing.

Similar to Brock and Cody, Trish and Becky have been feuding for weeks, but they haven’t had a match yet.

That all changes at Night of Champions but first comes the contract signing for the match. Trish started this rivalry after she and Becky lost the Women’s Tag Team Championships to Liv and Raquel.

Seemingly every WWE contract signing will end in a fight after words are thrown back and forth between opponents. A table may be flipped, chairs will go flying, and security will try to get involved.

I can’t predict much for the contract signing except that you will get a fight between Trish and Becky at some point after the contract is signed.

Dom-Dom and Judgment Day making an appearance?

The Judgement Day has been growing stronger each week but currently, they don’t have a feud. Rhea is the Smackdown Women’s Champion and seems to be taking on Natalya at Night of Champions but that leaves Dominik, Finn, and Damien on the sideline.

This past Monday Judgement Day interrupted Kevin and Sami during a promo which led to Kevin asking for a fight against the Judgement Day.

Will Hershey out-boo other crowds when it comes to Dominik (Dom-dom)?

When Dominik Mysterio gets the chance to speak on the microphone the crowd erupts into boos so loud that Dom can’t even get a word out. WWE seems to love that this happens and basically forces Dom to hold a microphone. If given the chance will Hershey boo Dom as loud as other crowds?

Finn is still recruiting people to join Judgement Day but no one has accepted. The latest rumors are that JD McDonagh is going to join Judgement Day. After McDonagh was eliminated from the Battle Royal he brutally attacked Dolph Ziggler and walked off. When Cathy caught up with JD and asked why he would attack Dolph he said, “I came to RAW to make a statement, who better to do that against than Dolph Ziggler.” After the interview, Finn could be seen walking toward JD. I predict that JD will take on Dolph 1 on 1 this Monday in Hershey with JD winning.

What direction is ‘The Way’ going in?

The Way was reunited with Indi being called-up to RAW in the WWE Draft. Since they (Candice, Johnny, Dexter, and Indi) have been on RAW they have been seen in backstage segments. Johnny and Dexter were seen in the Battle Royal this past Monday.

Expect to see The Way in Hershey but most likely as another backstage segment.

Will Seth and AJ Styles meet before the World Heavyweight Championship match?

The World Heavyweight Championship tournament comes to an end at Night of Champions when AJ Styles faces Seth Rollins.

Seth beat out Finn Balor, Damien Priest, and Shinsuke Nakamura to get to the final while AJ beat out Edge, Rey Mysterio, and Bobby Lashley.

Since they won their respective sides of the bracket we haven’t seen them face to face. Seth was seen on the jumbotron with a full interview with Corey Graves which is set to continue at the Hershey show. AJ is set to be on the Grayson Waller Effect this Friday on Smackdown. WWE hasn’t mentioned them meeting face-to-face, so we may have to wait until Night of Champions for these two to be face-to-face.

Matches/Wrestlers I want to see:

Zoey Stark vs. Candice LeRae

Chad Gable and Otis vs. Ricochet and Braun Strowman

Shayna Baszler vs. Raquel Rodriguez

The Miz promo/backstage segment

The Way and Maximum Male Models (Dexter/Johnny vs. MMM)

Before Monday Night RAW begins at 8 p.m., Main Event will host two matches. These matches usually involve a NXT wrestler and a main roster wrestler with one match being a women’s match and the other being a male match.

My final prediction for the show is that Hershey will be the loudest crowd possible.