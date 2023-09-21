HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM)– A multi-platinum rapper with multiple number-one albums will make his way to Hershey.

During NF’s upcoming “HOPE TOUR,” he will be coming to the GIANT Center on Tuesday, May 21, and the concert will begin at 8 p.m., according to a news release.

“HOPE” is NF’s third studio album that debuted at number one on Billboard’s Top Album Sales, Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Album charts.

NF,32, from Michigan, is regarded as “one of the world’s biggest rappers” by Billboard, according to a release, and has had chart-topping hits such as “Let You Down,” which went eight times platinum. he has more than 30 billion global streams.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m., according to Ticketmaster’s website, while those who register for presale can get them on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

The Hershey stop is just one of two Pennsylvania stops, with the other being at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, May 15. Those are just two out of 22 other ones in the U.S., and that doesn’t include the performances scheduled in other countries like Australia and New Zealand.