National Bobblehead Museum celebrating Presidents’ Day with complete series

(WHTM) — To celebrate Presidents’ Day, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the first complete series of United States President bobbleheads.

This collection has all 45 Presidents on bases featuring a replica of the White House and individually numbered to the year of election. The series includes James Buchanan, America’s fifteenth president, who was born in Pennsylvania, graduated from Dickinson College and made Lancaster his lifelong home.

The bobbleheads are only available through the museum’s online store. They’re $30 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.

The complete set cashes in at $1,250.

Joe Biden and Donald Trump’s bobbleheads are currently in stock, with the others set to ship in May.

“We’re excited to release this complete collection of bobbleheads featuring all 45 U.S. Presidents to celebrate Presidents’ Day,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “Each president played an important part in our country’s history, and we think people will enjoy this new series of presidential bobbleheads.”

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum opened in Milwaukee in 2019.