National Eggnog Day celebrated December 24

Today is not just the day before Christmas, it’s also National Eggnog Day.

The origin of this day is not known, but eggnog is a traditional holiday beverage also known as milk punch.

It’s a sweet drink made with milk, cream, sugar, spices, whipped eggs, and sometimes liquor. Eggnog is often garnished with a sprinkle of cinnamon, nutmeg, or pumpkin spice.

Many people either love it or hate it.

If you don’t care for the drink itself try eggnog cookies, pudding or eggnog flavored ice cream.

