Netflix codes to help you find the best scary movies for Halloween 2021

(WGHP) – Whether you’re looking for a real fright fest or a family-friendly spooky movie, Netflix has you covered.
There are thousands of movies on Netflix, and it can feel like an insurmountable task to find the right flick for your Halloween movie night. Fortunately, there’s an easy way to game the system.
The web pages for all of Netflix’s categories follow the same format (www.netflix.com/browse/genre/) followed by the category code. For example, the category code for “B-Horror Movies” is 8195, so you would visit www.netflix.com/browse/genre/8195 to see Netflix’s full list of B-Horror Movies.
If you’re using the Netflix app on a smart device like a phone or a Roku TV, you can type the category code into the search bar.
Looking for a specific genre of horror? Don’t worry, Netflix likely has a code for that too.
Netflix Category Codes for Halloween
B-Horror Movies – 8195
British Horror Movies – 4991
Campy Horror Movies – 1155
Creature Features – 6895
Critically-acclaimed Horror Movies – 3721
Cult Horror Movies – 10944
Dark Fantasy Anime – 2691049
Dark Fantasy TV Shows – 81238385
Dark Movies – 9280
Dark TV Horror – 83161
Family Halloween Treats – 81346195
Goofy Horror Movies – 4021
Halloween Comedies – 81510605
Halloween Favorites – 108663
High Brow Horror – 3261672
Horror Anime – 10695
Horror Comedies – 89585
Horror Movies – 8711
Horror Films based on Books – 1751
Horror Reimagined – 81336549
Independent Psychological Horror Movies – 3880
Irreverent Horror Movies – 3642
Modern Horror Classics – 81336552
Monster Movies – 947
Psychological Horror Movies – 4809
Revenge Movies – 14903
Scary Films – 6057
Sci-Fi Horror Movies – 1694
Slasher and Serial Killer Movies – 8646
Small Town Scares – 51496215
Steamy Horror Movies – 1358
Supernatural Horror Movies – 42023
Survival Horror – 2939659
Teen Screams – 52147
This Place is Evil – 81476889
TV Horror – 83059
Vampire Horror Movies – 75804
Werewolf Horror Movies – 75930
Zombie Horror Movies – 75405
Still looking for movie ideas? Here are the top-grossing scary movies of the last 20 Halloweens.