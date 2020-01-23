Netflix documentary explores Taylor Swift’s year outside the public eye

FILE – In this Aug. 26, 2019 file photo, Taylor Swift arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J. Richard Joseph McEwan, of Milford, N.J., was arrested on Friday, Aug. 30, and charged with breaking into Swift’s Westerly, R.I., oceanfront house. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

A new Netflix documentary explores what Taylor Swift was up to the past year and how it changed her.

It’s described as “a raw and emotionally revealing look at one of the most iconic artists of our time during a transformational period in her life.”

The ten-time Grammy winner stayed mostly out of the public eye this past year.

She faced challenges including a legal fight with her record label and the return of her mother’s cancer.

It premieres Thursday at the Sundance Film Festival.

The Taylor Swift documentary, “Miss Americana,” is out on Netflix on January 31. It’s also coming to select theaters.