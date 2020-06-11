Netflix launches Black Lives Matter collection

Netflix is launching a Black Lives Matter collection.

The collection includes movies, documentaries, and television shows.

The streaming giant referred to it as an effort to highlight, “Powerful and complex narratives about the black experience.”

The collection includes “Dear White People,” “Moonlight,” and Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods,” just to name a few.

Netflix said on Twitter, “When we say “Black Lives Matter,” we also mean “Black storytelling matters.” With an understanding that our commitment to true, systemic change will take time – we’re starting by highlighting powerful and complex narratives about the Black experience.”