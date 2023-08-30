PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — New dates for the Bruce Springsteen and The E Street band shows in Philadelphia have been announced.

The shows initially scheduled for Aug. 16 and Aug. 18 have been rescheduled for Aug. 21 and Aug. 24, 2024. Tickets for the Aug. 16 show will be valid for the Aug. 21, 2024 show, and tickets for the Aug. 18 show will be valid for the Aug. 24, 2024 show.

If ticket holders would like a refund, they must have purchased the tickets through the Phillies or philies.com, and have not transferred, posted, or sold the tickets, which is according to the Phillies website.

According to the website, if you do not choose this option by September 29, 2023, your tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled date.

More information and to fill out the request refund form can be found here.