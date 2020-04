Disney has some new release dates for some of its big movies.

“Mulan!” the live-action adventure, originally scheduled to hit theaters in March, is now set to debut July 24. That bumps “Jungle Cruise,” which was supposed to open that weekend, back a full year to July 30, 2021.

Meanwhile, “Black Widow’s” launch moves from May first to November 6, and “Artemis Fowl” will skip theaters and debut on the streaming service Disney Plus instead. So far, there’s no release date yet for that movie.