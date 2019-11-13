New ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ trailer shows revamped Sonic

“Sonic the Hedgehog” movie tries again with a new trailer and a redesign of the lead character and this time fans seem to be onboard.

It’s a 90s flashback featuring Sonic the Hedgehog. The video game icon looks different than you might remember.

The facelift comes after horrified backlash from fans after the original “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie trailer received back in April.

Sonic, they said, looked drastically different from the lovable hedgehog they had grown up with.

Fans had overwhelmingly positive responses on twitter to this redesign.

“Sonic the Hedgehog” will be in theaters in February.

It stars Jim Carrey and James Marsden.