Nickelback tour to stop in Hershey this summer

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Nickelback is coming to Hersheypark Stadium this summer with special guests Stone Temple Pilots and Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown.

The multi-platinum rock band Nickelback is set to hit the road this summer, bringing some of their biggest hits to venues across North America on the band’s 2020 headlining tour.

Nickelback will celebrate the 15th anniversary of their Diamond-Certified, No. 1 album All The Right Reasons by performing the album in its entirety, in addition to a slew of hits fans know and love. The album produced seven radio singles, five of which were Top 20 Hot 100 singles including “Photograph,” “Rockstar,” “Far Away,” “If Everyone Cared,” and “Savin’ Me”.

Upon release, All The Right Reasons debuted at number one on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart and marked the band’s third straight No. 1 debut in their native Canada. The album spent 110 weeks in the Top 30 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart and received multiple Gold and Platinum certifications around the world. With over 19 million copies sold worldwide, the iconic record is one of the best-selling albums in North America.

The concert is on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. with special guests Stone Temple Pilots and Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown. Tickets go on sale Thursday, January 23 at 10 a.m.

For more information, please visit either HersheyEntertainment.com or Nickelback.com.

