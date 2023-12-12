PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Hip-hop star Nicki Minaj has announced that she will be making a stop in Pennsylvania on her highly anticipated Pink Friday 2 World Tour in 2024.

Minaj will be performing at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Friday, March 29. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale on Tuesday, Dec. 12, for a Citi presale. All tickets will be going on sale beginning Friday, Dec. 15.

Minaj originally shared news of her tour on social media teasing the announcement along with the release of her new album Pink Friday 2.

More information can be found here.