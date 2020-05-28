NY pianist Ed Clute auditions for America’s Got Talent

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Pianist Ed Clute recently auditioned for NBC’s America’s Got Talent and says he expects his taping to be aired soon.

Ed announced his audition in Pasadena on Facebook earlier this year, but could not yet say how the audition went and whether he made it to the next round of judging.

Ed was born blind and learned to read braille music at the Batavia School for the Blind. He then went onto earn a degree from the New England Conservatory of Music. He started playing the piano when he was just three years old and began his formal training when he was six.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesday from 8-10 p.m.