In this Aug. 23, 2019 file photo, Olivia Rodrigo attends the Disney+ press line at the 2019 D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

(WHTM) — Pop singer Olivia Rodrigo announced on Monday that her “Sour Tour” will be making a stop in Philadelphia on May 6 and May 7 2022.

The concert is to be held at the Met Philadelphia. The show is scheduled to begin at 8 pm

Tickets for both shows can be purchased here.