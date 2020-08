HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — This weekend, Midtown Cinema in Harrisburg is bringing the big screen outdoors.

The movie ET will play in the parking lot of the Farm Show Complex Saturday.

People will be asked to remain in their vehicles for social distancing. Concessions will be available.

The 8 p.m. show is sold out but tickets for the 4 p.m. show are still available.

You can buy them online at midtowncinema.com/carpoolcinema.