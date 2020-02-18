Ozzy Osbourne cancels 2020 North American tour, including Hershey concert

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Ozzy Osbourne has canceled his North American tour which included a June 6 show at Hersheypark Stadium, a concert that had already been rescheduled from its original date last year.

Osbourne continues to “recover from various health issues he has faced over the past year,” according to a statement on his website. The rock legend did not disclose his health issues but said he would begin 6 to 8 weeks of treatment in Switzerland in April.

“I don’t want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it’s just not fair to the fans,” Osbourne said in the statement. “I’d rather they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time.”

Refunds are available at the original point of purchase. Ticketholders will have first access to tickets when the next tour is announced, according to Osbourne’s website.